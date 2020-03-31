Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has said that its Wuhan Headquarters has officially resumed its operations. The company sent the first batch of employees to the site with "epidemic care packages" that included masks, hand sanitizer and a red envelope, reports GizmoChina. Xiaomi will operate on stricter prevention and control measures such as two temperature measurements, two masks, and a meal sharing system as well, all to build a strong defense against the recent Coronavirus pandemic.

The headquarters was forced to shut down after confirmed cases of infection surfaced on January 20. It is located in the Wuhan East Lake zone and features an L shaped design. Its total surface area covers nearly 52,000 square metres with 2 floors underground and 7 floors above ground which can accommodate about 2,400 to 3,000 employees.

Wuhan district in China was where the recent Coronavirus outbreak was first discovered.



*Edited from IANS report