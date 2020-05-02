Tech giant Apple has announced that it has shipped 7.5 million face shields to healthcare workers worldwide and continues to ship more than 1 million of these every week to health care providers. The CEO Tim Cook said that our worldwide network of supply chain partners, logistics and operations folks in every part of the company "were also sourcing more than 30 million masks for frontline medical workers, ensuring they're donated to places of greatest need in every region around the world".

"While our product teams were preparing to launch a new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, MacBook Air and the new iPhone SE, all of which have been very well received by reviewers and consumers alike, they were also working with our suppliers to design, test, manufacture and distribute more than 7.5 million face shields,' Cook said during an earnings call this week.

"We continue to ship more than 1 million of these every week to the doctors, nurses and medical personnel on the frontlines," he added.

Cook said that Apple's COVID-19 screening app has been downloaded more than two million times, and the web version of the site has been accessed by 3 million unique visitors.

In March, Apple announced that it was donating 10 million masks to fight COVID-19, and was using its supply chain sources to help distribute these around the world.

"How we have responded, what we have been inspired to do, tells an important story about Apple's great durability as a business, and the enduring importance of our products in our customers' lives," said Cook.



*Edited from an IANS report