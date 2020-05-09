Tech giant Apple that was looking to launch new AirPods in 2020, but has now delayed its release owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the media reported. According to Nikkei Asian Review, there will be a delay from Apple to launch the new AirPods model due to global health crisis.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also claimed that the mass production of third-generation AirPods will begin in the first half of 2021, followed by mass production of second-generation AirPods Pro between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022.

The new AirPods is expected to come with features like the AirPods Pro but it will be priced lower. Speculation suggests that the new AirPods will feature the AirPods Pro's new design with shorter stems, but without the noise-cancelling feature.

Earlier, Apple was reported to announce the true wireless device at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June (which has been cancelled in-person), with reports claiming that the accessory may carry a $350 price tag.



