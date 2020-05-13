Google has made its video conferencing app Meet completely free and anyone with an email address can sign up and get started at meet.google.com. People would soon see Meet directly in their Gmail account, according to Javier Soltero Vice President & GM, G Suite.

Since making Meet's advanced features free for all G Suite and G Suite for Education users in March, the tech giant has seen daily usage grow by 30 times, with Meet hosting 3 billion minutes of video meetings daily. "Last month, we were adding roughly 3 million new users every day. That's why we're expanding the offering to more people around the world," said Soltero.

Ths is how Google Meet works:

Click "Start a meeting" and a new window opens with a unique, secure meeting to join and then share with others.

You can also easily join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code. And you can plan video meetings and invite others directly from Google Calendar.

"Anyone can use Meet's simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to your preference, including an expanded tiled view—all built on Google's secure, reliable global infrastructure," said the company.

Meet is available for free for everyone at meet.google.com and on iOS or Android.



*Edited from an IANS report



