On Tuesday, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched its wireless earphones the Earbuds S in India. They are priced at Rs 1,799. The Redmi Earbuds S will go on sale on May 27 and will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Mi Studio outlets.

It will soon be available across all retail channels, said the company. "Features like the compact design and IPX4 rating increase the versatility of Redmi Earbuds S, allowing usage across different scenarios. We hope that with the Redmi Earbuds S, our consumers have a great audio experience," Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said in a statement.

The device features dedicated gaming mode (low-latency mode), reducing audio lag while playing games. According to the company, the Earbuds S are capable of providing 12 hours of usage with the charging case.

For enhanced usability in multiple scenarios, the earbuds come with IPX4 rating, making it sweat and splash resistant. Redmi Earbuds S also features environmental noise cancellation (ENC).



*Edited from an IANS report

