Google Pay's 'Nearby Spot' feature is now available in 35 cities across the country, the company made an announcement on Wednesday.



Last month, Google Pay launched a 'Nearby Spot' to helps users see which stores, providing essential goods, are open in their vicinity.



Merchant establishments can now indicate their business hours, whether social distancing measures are in place at the store and the essential goods presently in stock.



Users across the country can also book their cooking gas cylinders from HP Gas, Bharat Petroleum or Indane, and pay digitally via the app.



"All three service providers are now live for all users of Google Pay," the company said in a statement.



The company has also launched a 'Coronavirus Spot' which provides users official safety guidelines from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and also links to a variety of charities accepting donations to support relief work.



*Edited from an IANS report