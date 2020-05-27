Google has reportedly dropped the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship platform. The company has decided to go for the Snapdragon 768G for its next flagship Pixel 5.



Smartphones with 5G connectivity are expensive, and those with the flagship Snapdragon 865 cost even more.



According to Gizchina, Google is trying to make the price for the Pixel 5 a little bit more affordable by using Snapdragon 768G for Pixel 5.



This is the first time that the Pixel series will feature Qualcomm 7 series chips. Prior to this, Google used only the Qualcomm 8 series flagship platforms.



The newly-launched chipset is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 765G that was launched at the company's annual conference called Snapdragon Tech Summit, along with the Snapdragon 765 and the flagship SoC for 2020 — Snapdragon 865.



The Snapdragon 768G is the first 7-series platform to support Adreno Updateable GPU drivers and it can support screens of up to 120Hz refresh rate.



*Edited from an IANS report