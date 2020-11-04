On Wednesday, Japanese giant Canon, launched two new lenses for the India market. According to the company, the L305 is the world's shortest as well as lightest 70-200mm f/4 interchangeable lens for Rs 1,40,995 and the L307 is Canon's latest 50mm prime lens that is priced at Rs 17,995.

"With most 70-200mm lenses weighing 800g and measuring an average of 176mm in length, the L305 comes in a lighter and slimmer body that weighs 695 grams while achieving a 32 per cent reduction in length at just 119mm long," the company said in a statement.

This makes it easy to handle and carry around, and the lens can be stored in a bag while still attached to the camera, unlike other conventional telephoto zoom lenses.

The L305 lens is also equipped with a Nano USM, Canon's latest lens motor which has excellent high-speed performance. The Nano USM is claimed to be incredibly quiet, smooth, and suppresses focus breathing, which helps to produce fluid video shots.

Meanwhile, the new L307 adds a large aperture of f/1.8 for low-light performance. The L307 is also suitable for many types of photography such as portraits, landscapes, and food photography.

The minimum focusing distance of 30cm means one can get closer to the food, small items and products that a user is shooting.

*Edited from an IANS report