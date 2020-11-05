Panasonic launched a new large-aperture medium-telephoto fixed focal length lens for Rs 59,990 in India. This lens will help photo enthusiasts enhance portrait photography with its bokeh effect.



Based on the L-Mount system for the LUMIX S Series full-frame mirrorless camera, Panasonic is going to release four F1.8 large-aperture lenses as previously announced, and this 85mm F1.8 is the first one.



"The new S 85mm F1.8 provides smooth defocus gradation from the focus peak to the neighbouring area of the image as well as smooth, round bokeh of point light source without vignetting," the company said in a statement.



It also claims to excel in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, which was a fatal problem of all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography.



The lens features rugged dust as well as splash-resistant design to withstand harsh conditions.



In addition to the four F1.8 large-aperture lenses, A 70-300mm telephoto zoom lens is also under development to further enhance LUMIX S Series lens lineup, the company said.



"Panasonic and L-Mount system alliance are committed to the development of L-Mount lenses for the further expansion of its lineup to fulfil the needs of customers," it added.



*Edited from an IANS report