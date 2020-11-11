Online streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar will now come under government regulation. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will now have jurisdiction over OTT platforms, and online news platforms as per the notification by the cabinet secretariat.

The notification that was issued on Monday by the cabinet secretariat informs about the new amendment signed by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. The new law is an amendment to the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules 1961 on November 9. The order categorically states:

In the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961, in THE SECOND SCHEDULE, under the heading “MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND BROADCASTING (SOOCHANA AUR PRASARAN MANTRALAYA)” after entry 22, the following sub-heading and entries shall be inserted, namely:-

“VA. DIGITAL/ONLINE MEDIA

22A. Films and Audio-Visual programmes made available by online content providers.

22B. News and current affairs content on online platforms.”.

Until this amendment, there was no government body that regulated the content of digital media platforms, and this is something that the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javdekar, has said was required to keep a tab on content, just like other countries such as China and Singapore have done.

Other forms of content are regulated by bodies such as the Press Council of India, the News Broadcasters Association, the Advertising Standards Council of India, and the Central Board of Film Certification.