Popular dating app Tinder has broken down their Gen Z profiles in India on the basis of zodiac signs and found some interesting data about each. From checking their horoscopes for fun to basing their pandemic decisions on the discourse of stars, there is no denying the influence of zodiacs on Gen Z. When it comes to their Tinder profiles, they are also 29% more likely to mention their Zodiac sign in their bios than the rest.

Here’s what you need to know about swiping with each sign on Tinder in India:

Aries: Even on Tinder, Aries wants to look like a boss. Aries is most likely to include ‘Software Engineer’ in their job title, and are usually the first to initiate conversation. Potential matches be warned: this natural-born leader will likely want to lead the way. Aries include more photos in their profile compared to other signs and are most likely to use 9 photos. Their bios are typically long, as they list every interest and hobby they can think of, with honorable mention to ‘podcasts’ and ‘hiking’!They are also more likely to include the fire emoji in their bio than any other sign.

Most likely to match with: Libra, Virgo, and Leo.

Taurus: When it comes to dating, Tauruses know exactly what they want. Not only do they Swipe the most (it seems they’re quite bullish when it comes to finding love), Tauruses are also the fastest to respond to messages (say it with me, e-ffic-ien-cy). And in a surprise to no one, Tauruses are one of the top signs to include both ‘food’ and ‘drinks’ in their bio, so be prepared to wine and dine your next Taurus Tinder match. Post Malone is the top artist for Taurus in India, followed by Maroon 5. Bad Guy by Billie Eilish is the most adopted Spotify anthem for Taureans. Like Aries, The sunglasses emoji is the most used Emojis for Taurus.

Most likely to match with: Taurus, Libra and Aries

Gemini: Geminis broadcast their up for anything nature as the sign most likely to include 9 photos on their profile and using the flight emoji in their bio. These social butterflies are ready to party all night, which may explain why you might find them belting out their top Spotify anthem ‘Memories.

Most likely to match with: Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Cancer.



Cancer: To catch one of these supportive empaths, sing along to Prateek Kuhad with them. And if they don’t match with you or reply to your message right away, don’t worry, it’s not you. Cancers are the least active and are among the slowest in responding to messages.

Most likely to match with: Aquarius, Capricorn, and Sagittarius.



Leo: Leos are the most likely to swipe right, and they also have the highest swipe volume — nearly double the next sign! And in case you didn’t already know they’re extra, they’re also most likely to ‘Flex’ in their bios (Leos are the most likely to mention their star sign in their bio), talk about a fire sign! This is also the only sign to list Entrepreneur as their top job, and are likely to include ‘The Weeknd’ in their profile.

Most likely to match with: Aries, Gemini, and Libra.



Virgo: This shy sign is one of the least likely to include 9 photos on their profile. If you’re looking to connect with a Virgo, look for them to call out that they are a ‘student’ and show an interest in their hardworking nature, out of all the other signs, they have the word “hardworking” in their profiles most frequently. Of all signs, Virgos are the only ones to include the cake, crown and necktie emojis in their bios!

Most likely to match with: Scorpio, Aries, and Libra.



Libra: While other signs may look to the stars for love, Libras look to the scales. Pragmatic in life and love, Libras appreciate balance, logic, and authenticity, which is probably why they are the most likely to list 'Consultant' in their top job roles. Libras are the only star sign to throw it way back with Pink Floyd and Queen in their top Spotify artists list. They know how to get things done and have a higher right swipe rate to prove it

Most likely to match with: Aries, Virgo, and Taurus.



Scorpio: These passionate, often-mistaken fire signs can’t even keep themselves straight but you can tap into their determined nature: Scorpios often identify as ‘doctors’ or ‘analysts’ in their bio. They show their passion and that they are brave in their swipe: as the signs with the second-highest swipe rate. But then they like to slow things down: they take among the longest to respond to a message.

Most likely to match with: Virgo, Aries, and Pisces.



Sagittarius: These idealists are not easily impressed, but once you’ve matched, get ready for action. They move quickly from match to first message, showing they aren’t afraid to make the first move. They’re one of the two star signs to use the coffee cup in their bios, signaling their preferred first date. They advertise their “spontaneity” and “fun” spirit in their profile, in hopes they’ll catch the attention of someone who can keep up.

Most likely to match with Capricorn, Aquarius, and Gemini.



Capricorn: Capricorns might be hard to catch on Tinder, as they are the least likely to include their sign in their bio, but if you find one of these profoundly intelligent partners, it’s worth the work. They’re ambitious, frequently touting their determined nature in their bios with the inclusion of HIGHEST IN THE ROOM as their number 1 Spotify anthem, which doesn’t leave them with much time for swiping. They have the fewest swipes (right or left) of any sign. To catch their attention, ask them how much they lift at the gym.

Most likely to match with: Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Gemini.



Aquarius: Humanitarian activist Aquarians put their call out for a partner with the peace emoji, seeking peace in the world. And when they’re not protesting, they’re busy being creative, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or attending the latest art show. It’s no wonder Aquarians swipe less often than other signs; another peace-seeking, museum hound combo isn’t exactly easy to find.

Most likely to match with: Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Gemini.



Pisces: Pisces is all about feelings - and they like to catch them too, though they may be low key about it. One of their top anthems is Life is Good (feat Drake) An apt title for the emotional and intuitive Pisces who want people to know they find the world inside their head just as interesting as the one outside. This may be the reason why they are the slowest sign to respond to messages, but you know their response will be thoughtful. Most likely to add their job of ‘civil engineer’ in their bios.

Most likely to match with: Aquarius, Cancer, and Capricorn.