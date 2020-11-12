Twitter India has launched a new #HappyDiwali emoji to illuminate festive conversations this Diwali. The emoji is a lit up diya extended out on a palm, and its flame sparkles when one switches to the Lights Out dark mode. The emoji can be activated with the hashtags #LightUpALife, #EkZindagiKaroRoshan, #HappyDiwali, #HappyDeepavali, #Diwali, #Deepavali, #दिवाली, #दीपावली, #शुभदीपावली, #શુભદિવાળી, #शुभदीपावळी, #শুভদীপাবলি, #ਦਿਵਾਲੀਮੁਬਾਰਕ, #ଶୁଭ ଦୀପାବଳି, #దీపావళిశుభాకాంక్షలు, #தீபாவளிநல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்,#ದೀಪಾವಳಿಹಬ್ಬದಶುಭಾಷಯಗಳು, #ദീപാവലിആശംസകള്‍.

In addition, Twitter India has also introduced an innovative and sweet way of exchanging celebratory wishes. It is called Twitter’s Virtual Ladoo, and it is live today. It is a Conversation Card that lets you Tweet and share Diwali cheer in the sweetest way – through a ladoo! This virtual ladoo is a Conversation Card that lets you Tweet out a wish, along with a ladoo by tapping on the ‘Tweet #ALadoo’ prompt.

Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India, said, “Lately, many people are coming forward on Twitter to help others and drive more authentic, meaningful and positive conversations. The uncertainties of the year have certainly moved the focus from ‘me’ to ‘we’, thus stimulating sentiments of gratitude and thankfulness towards one’s offline and online communities. This Diwali, as people come together in celebration, be it physically or virtually, with our new emoji we want to encourage them tocontinue to #LightUpALife with positive conversations and acts of kindness.”

Twitter India has also partnered with several non-governmental organisations - Let Me Breathe (@LetMeBreathe_In), the Observer Research Foundation (@ORFMumbai), Social Media Matters (@SociallyBlog), and the School Leaders Network Foundation (@SLNIndia) - to further the dialogue around human camaraderie. These NGOs, in order to support and encourage conversations on critical issues, will be Tweeting out Twitter Lists of credible sources for people to follow for information on environmental conservation and sustainability, internet freedom, education and equality.