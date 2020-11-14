Zoom, the video conferencing app, has announced that it will lift its 40-minute limit on free video chats for Thanksgiving Day, to help friends and family spend more time together virtually on the US holiday.

Many of Zoom's competitors have similar restrictions for the free and basic plans, including Google Meet with a 60-minute limit and Cisco Webex 50-minute limit.

"As a thank you to our customers, we will be lifting the 40-minute limit for all meetings globally from midnight ET on Nov. 26 through 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27 so your family gatherings don't get cut short," Zoom said in a tweet.

Zoom Video Communications posted solid results in the fiscal second quarter which ended on July 31 with total revenue hitting $663.5 million, a growth of 355 per cent year-over-year as new customers joined the platform amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Zoom said that at the end of Q2, it had approximately 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 458 per cent from the same quarter last fiscal year.

The video meeting app has launched an online event platform and marketplace called OnZoom for paid users of the platform to create, host, and monetise events like fitness classes, concerts, stand-up or music lessons.



*Edited from an IANS report