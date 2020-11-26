Tech giant Google has teamed up with Disney to bring the Star Wars series The Mandalorian to augmented reality with a new app. The Mandalorian AR Experience app, which is optimized for 5G devices, allows you to interact with characters from the show and discover hidden features.

"The Mandalorian AR Experience puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin and the Child. Explore the world of "The Mandalorian," interact with characters in augmented reality and capture your very own scenes to share with friends," Google said in a statement.

The app was built using Google's latest ARCore tech with features like occlusion that help 3D scenes blend into the real world.

The Mandalorian AR Experience app can now be downloaded from the Play Store by owners of Google's latest Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 phones.

The app is also compatible with several other popular 5G-enabled Android phones, including the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy Note 20 series, reports Android Central.

Pixel phones previously featured Star Wars: The Last Jedi AR stickers, but Google has since moved away from putting content in the Camera app for more widely available alternatives, like today's offering and AR animals.

*Edited from an IANS report