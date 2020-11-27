Tech major Nokia has introduced seven new Smart LED TV model for the European market via StreamView. The range includes 32-inch Full HD, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch 4K Ultra HD models

Nokia's newest brand licensee, StreamView, based in Austria, is responsible for selling Nokia branded Smart TVs, Set-Top-Boxes, and DAB+ radios in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, tech portal nokiamob.net reported.

On November 14, StreamView began its journey with the sales of its first product, the Nokia Streaming Box 8000 within Europe, but the new Nokia Smart TVs were due to be launched before Christmas 2020.

The new Nokia Smart TVs will sell for 399.90 euros for the 32-inch Full HD model. The 43-inch model will retail for 549.9 euros, the 43-inch model for 599.9 euros, the 50-inch model for 699.9 euros.

The 55-inch and 58-inch models are priced at 699.9 euros and 799.9 euros, respectively. The 65-inch and 75-inch 4K models cost 899.9 euros and 1,399.9 euros respectively.

In terms of specifications, 32-inch smart LED TV has a 1920 x 1080 pixels Full HD display with a 178-degree viewing angle.

On the other hand, the 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models have a 4K resolution of 3840 × 2160 pixels, with a 178-degree viewing angle and Dolby Vision.

The models are powered by an ARM CA55 Quad-Core processor while the graphics is fired up by a Mali 470 MP3 GPU. The smart TV comes with 1.5GB RAM on all models except the 32-inch model which packs 1GB of RAM.

There is 8GB of internal storage across the board. Providing the interface is the Android TV 9.0 operating system.

*Edited from an IANS report