A new report says that the Nokia 9.3 PureView will not be launched this year. HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, was likely to launch the flagship phone in the second half of this year.



According to GizmoChina, the Nokia 9.3 PureView launch might happen in the first half of 2021.



There has been a series of Nokia phones leaked and rumoured multiple times in the past few months. Among these is the Nokia 9.3 PureView which is also this year's flagship phone for HMD Global.



The upcoming Nokia 9.3 PureView will feature a 108MP Samsung-made primary camera and a 120Hz refresh rate display.



The smartphone maker had also experimented with 24MP, 20MP and 48MP sensors for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, before landing on the 108MP main snapper.



Talking about the display tech, it is unclear at the moment whether it will have an OLED panel or LCD panel, although the OLED panel is more likely.



The device is also expected to have a traditional camera setup, instead of the insane 9-lens, simultaneous no rear camera setup that was found on the original Nokia 9 PureView.



The device may include a Snapdragon 865 processor, a QHD+ AMOLED display, and an under-selfie or pop-up selfie camera.



The launch of the upcoming Nokia phone has been delayed a few times and the core reason is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

*Edited from an IANS report