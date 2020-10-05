Samsung will launch the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) smartphone in India on October 6. Reliable industry sources told IANS on Monday that the affordable premium device will arrive in new vibrant colours to attract Gen Z and millennial consumers in the country.

It is reported that the smartphone will be aggressively priced at Rs 50,000 in the country.



Galaxy S20 FE will be sold through Samsung's online platform and chain of exclusive stores, leading e-commerce portals and retail stores.



The company unveiled the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) for the global market last month, starting at $699 for the 5G variant.



The device comes in two variants: 8GB RAM with 128/256GB internal storage (LTE) and 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage (5G).



Samsung took select features of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, hyper-fast connectivity, all day battery, expandable storage, with a streamlined premium design, in order to create the all-new Galaxy S20 FE.



The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced Exynos 990 chipset, a 4500mAh battery and expandable storage.



The Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated. Housing 30X Space Zoom, Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade triple camera at the rear (12MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera and 8MP Telephoto camera), along with the 32MP selfie camera that includes tetra-binning technology that will let the users instantly capture a post-worthy picture.



With the launch of Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung will have another strong smartphone in the premium segment in India. Samsung is currently selling its flagship Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note20 lines in the premium segment in the country.



The device also features a premium textured haze effect that minimises fingerprints and smudges, the company said. With 5G connectivity and access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can enjoy an advanced mobile gaming experience.



*Edited from an IANS report