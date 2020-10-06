On Tuesday, LinkedIn, the professional networking platform launched the 'Stories' feature in India which allows members to publish photos and videos up to 20 seconds long that will be visible on their profiles for 24 hours before disappearing.

The "Stories" allow members to send messages to connections and followers, and mention/tag connections in a Story. They can also see who has viewed their Story, increasing engagement and giving insight on activity for the posts.

Additionally, features such as ‘Question of the Day', asks members what they're working on or how they recharge on their day off, and their Story responses help members start new conversations, acting as ice-breakers, the company said in a statement.

LinkedIn members can share their everyday professional moments such as work-from-home setups, daily routines, work motivations, events, team calls, industry news, and insights quickly and with ease as it does not stay on a member's permanent profile.

"Along with the launch of Stories, we have also introduced a host of platform enhancements that offer an inclusive and enjoyable LinkedIn experience," Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said in a statement.

For India, the platform also launched six localised stickers that serve as quirky depictions of the work-life unique to the country -- Auto Rickshaw, Jugaad, Chai-Time, Cricket, Yoga, and India written in kitsch design that can double up as a way to highlight your location.

The platform also introduced a new, streamlined search experience, which will introduce a blended search results page with defined recommendations organised by people, companies, schools, content, and online events.

*Edited from an IANS report