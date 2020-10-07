Google has now introduced Web Stories. This is a new visual element added to the Discover page which functions very similarly to Instagram Stories and Snapchat.



The Stories carousel, now available in the US, India and Brazil at the top of Discover, helps you find some of the best visual content from around the web. In the future, the company intends to expand Web Stories to more countries and Google products.



''Browsing Stories is simple. When you tap on a Story on the shelf, you enter an experience that's full-screen and immersive,'' Vamsee Jasti, Web Stories Product Manager, Google said in a statement.



Web Stories can be created by anyone, whether by an individual creator or a publisher, and more than 2,000 websites have already published Stories that have been indexed by Google.



To browse these stories, simply open the Discover page on your Google app, at the top, you will see a carousel of Stories and click on any of them to view it.



Clicking on the right edge will take you to the next page of the Story, left edge for the previous page, and swiping right will skip completely to the next Story.



*Edited from an IANS report