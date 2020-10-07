Spotify, the Swedish audio streaming giant, has rolled out a new feature for its iOS and Android app users. This feature willl allow users to search for songs by typing in the lyrics.

As per the latest lyrics search update, users will be able to type in the lyrics and get to the song title easily in the app. The feature is integrated into the main search function, which now returns playlist, song, album, and matching lyric results.

The development was announced by Spotify search designer Lina on Twitter.

"My team has shipped something on iOS and Android - now you can find songs by lyrics on Spotify," Lina said in the tweet.

The new update brings Spotify on the same level as Apple Music that has been providing lyrics search since 2018. With iOS 12, Apple had brought the same feature to its Music application.

Like Spotify, users had to go to the search bar in Apple Music, type part of the lyrics they can remember and press search.

Earlier, Spotify introduced support for video podcasts, which means that users can watch video podcasts directly in the Spotify app on mobile and desktop.

*Edited from an IANS report