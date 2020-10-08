Panasonic launched its flagship S series hybrid full-frame mirrorless camera LUMIX S5 in the India market.



LUMIX S5 has a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor that aims to deliver a wide dynamic range and high-sensitivity performance made possible by sufficient light condensation.



"The most promising aspect of S5 is the improved autofocus (AF) capability that now includes head detection along with face and eye detection, empowering photographers, videographers and the growing community of content creators with the best in class technology," Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India and SAARC said in a statement.



The camera is powered with advanced deep-learning technology that provides high-speed, high-precision AF (autofocus) in both taking stills and recording videos by featuring real-time detection of the subject's features such as human eye, face, head and body.



Additionally, the camera features a separate mode dial dedicated for slow and quick motion, to effectively capture time-lapse and slow-motion videos.



In addition, Lumix India offers an exclusive membership program with Lumix Pro Services (LPS) which is designed for professional photographers, filmmakers and cinematographers to offer prioritized support, expedited delivery and repairs, special discounts, exclusive phone support and much more.



*Edited from an IANS report