Now you can pay your fare for Uber using Amazon Pay. The app on Monday announced to integrate its digital payments platform with ride-hailing app Uber for customers to make contactless, safe and secure payments for their rides.



The customers will need to link their Amazon Pay account to Uber by clicking on the ‘Payments' icon and choosing Amazon Pay.



The ride fare for any subsequent Uber trips will be automatically paid from their Amazon Pay balance after the completion of a trip, the companies said in a statement.



"This partnership with Uber will allow customers to complete their transaction in a contactless manner, especially during the pandemic," said Manesh Mahatme, Director, Experience and Merchant Acceptance, Amazon Pay India.



As an introductory offer, Amazon customers get a 50 per cent cashback of up to Rs 100 on their first three Uber rides in a month.



As a special offer, Amazon Prime members will be able to enjoy a 50 per cent cashback of up to Rs 120 for the first three rides on the Uber app.



"India is the first global market where Amazon Pay has been enabled in the Uber app, making this a landmark partnership for both global companies in a market of strategic importance," said Nandini Maheshwari, Director, Business Development, Uber APAC.



*Edited from an IANS report

