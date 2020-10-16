A Silicon Valley-based home robot company has launched the Emma series of vacuum cleaners in the India market.



Trifo introduced Emma Standard and Emma Pet version robot cleaners in India on Friday.



"Available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart, the robots are backed with one year of comprehensive warranty," the company said in a statement. The robot cleaners are priced at Rs 21,990 and Rs 23,990, respectively.



The device comes with smart sensors under the hood. Its onboard navigation system continuously learns about the home environment and makes updates to improve cleaning routes.



The vacuum cleaner features a longer main brush and six-claw side brush that aims to create a much wider 9.05-inch cleaning path.



Additionally, the product comes with longer runtime and intelligent cleaning patterns enable Emma to clean more than three times the area of other random navigating robots.



The vacuum cleaner houses a 2600mAh battery that aims to provide run time of up to 110 minutes.



