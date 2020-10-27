India's short-format video app Mitron TV has made its debut on iOS devices, enabling Apple users to create, upload, view and share one-minute videos.



The app was first made available on the Android Play Store and in just six months, witnessed significant traction with over 39 million downloads.



"Given the phenomenal response that Mitron TV has received on Android, I have no doubt that the app will be equally well-received on iOS," Shivank Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Mitron said in a statement.



"I am pleased to offer my fellow Indians and content entrepreneurs a home-grown social video platform that enables them to showcase their skills whilst inspiring and entertaining a host of like-minded people," Agarwal added.



The iOS version will also have 'categories' which was launched for the Android version recently, allowing viewers to discover videos that offer a perfect match to their interests.



Mitron's iOS app offers advanced video editing options, empowering creators to make distinctive content for an immersive experience.



Mitron recently raised $5 million, in a fund-raising round led by Nexus Venture Partners, 3one4 Capital and other angel investors like Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), Amrish Rau (Pine Labs), Jitendra Gupta (Jupiter Money) and others.



*Edited from an IANS report