Twitter India rolled out "Topics" in the country. This was done to make it easier for Indians to find, follow and talk about their interests and the things they love. To celebrate the rollout of Topics in India and to showcase the strength of the community of poets on Twitter, several poets came together to curate exclusive poems on Twitter in a chat hosted by @Kavishala using Twitter’s new conversation settings.

The point of Topics feature is to help users follow a topic they love. With so many good conversations happening on Twitter, it can sometimes be overwhelming to find what’s most relevant or interesting.

Topics let people follow specific subjects of their interest, allowing them to see more content on these subjects on their timeline. Topics also give people the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals who share their interests. When a person chooses to follow a Topic – whether it’s their favourite band, sports team or even a city – they’ll see Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that subject a lot on Twitter on their timeline.

Kavishala, one of India’s most loved poetry platforms, hosted this jam for poetry lovers in both Hindi and English languages.

The activity organised using the service’s new conversation settings featured poets sewing lines with each other through Tweets to form beautiful short poems on themes such as nostalgia, childhood, nature and friendship.

Tahira Kashyap (@tahira_k), famous Author and Filmmaker too took to Twitter to celebrate and share love for one of her favorite Topics - ‘Books’. Hosting a Twitter exclusive live session, she did a reading from her latest book, ‘The 12 commandments of being a woman’.

In addition, she also encouraged people to join in the conversation and engage in a fun Q&A with her using #AskTahira.

Poetry and Books are two amongst the many featured Topic for Indians on Twitter. One can follow many more Topics, such as, but not limited to: cities like Agra (आगरा), Patna (पटना) and Pune (पुणे), general interests like Animals (जानवर), Horoscope (राशिफल), and Technology (प्रौद्योगिकी), Sports (खेल) teams and individuals as well as entertainment Topics like Movies and Television.

You too can, with a single tap, #ChooseYourFeed to follow what you would like to see more of on your Twitter timeline, and personalise your experience on the service using ‘Topics’.