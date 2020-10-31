Aisle, an Indian dating app, has announced the launch of a new live streaming feature where users can interact before matching with each other. This one-of-a-kind concept allows individuals to host a virtual ‘Room’ and begin an audio conversation with any other interested user. Through this exciting feature, users have the opportunity to form a connection through real conversations before choosing to match.

This is how the feature works: Once a host has created a Room, any numbers of users can join and wait for their turn for an audio conversation. All conversations that take place within a Room are broadcasted and can be listened to by any Aisle user. Each conversation between a host and a guest lasts for five minutes – after that, the host can either choose to match or to pass. Both parties are also given the option to end the conversation at any time with the ‘Pass’ button. Each participant is also shown a ‘fun and desi’ icebreaker in the form of a trivia question in the beginning of a call. Furthermore, to ensure the host’s privacy, no notification is sent when they create a Room. However, hosts do have the option to prevent people they’ve already matched with from seeing their Room.

“2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, and one of its many casualties has been offline dating. With most of us confined to our homes for the majority of the year, meeting new people and forming a connection has never been harder. And that’s why we’re thrilled to announce the launch of Rooms,” said Able Joseph, Founder of Aisle. “With the entire world forced to move online, we took this opportunity to revamp the core concept of online dating. Instead of trying to force a connection on the basis of a text conversation, users can now speak to each other just as they would if they met outside. Online dating has forever changed, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this revolution.”

Based out of Bengaluru, Aisle has staked its claim to the middle ground between traditional matrimonial websites and casual dating apps and is uniquely customised for Indian sensitivities.