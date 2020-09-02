OPPO launched two new smartphones OPPO F17 and F17 Pro with quad rear cameras to strengthen its F series portfolio in India.



OPPO F17 Pro will be available at Rs 22,990 for the 8+128GB variant in three colours including magic blue, matte black, and metallic white.



Meanwhile, the company has not unveiled the prices of F17.



"OPPO's popular F series have exhibited the spirit of creativity and is a testament to our efforts being put in the right direction. With the OPPO F17 series, we are further strengthening our product portfolio and offer our consumers with the sleekest smartphone in its price segment," Elvis Zhou, President, OPPO India said, in a statement.



OPPO F17 Pro features a 6.43-inch Full HD+, Super AMOLED display with a large 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display uses mini dual-punch hole camera diameter of 3.7mm.



The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P95 AI chipset that boasts 8-cores with a CPU frequency as high as 2.2Ghz coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be further extended up to 256GB.



The device houses a 48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP quad rear camera setup and 16MP+2MP front camera.



The device features an AI Night Flare Portrait that combines the bokeh effect and lowlight-HDR algorithms which aim to capture artistic portraits even in low-light.



The F17 Pro also features AI Beautification 2.0 that is customized for Indian beauty preference and preserves natural skin tones.



The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery along with the company's proprietary 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology. According to the company with only a 5-minute charge, users can enjoy 4 hours of talk time with the F17 Pro. Users can also enjoy a 74 per cent charge in just 30 minutes with the device and full charge in just 53 minutes.



OPPO F17 also boasts a 6.44-inch full high definition (FHD) Waterdrop Fullscreen and comes with the third generation of in-display fingerprint unlock technology.



The device comes equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.



The device houses a 16MP main camera, 119-degree wide-angle 8MP camera, a 2MP monochrome camera and a 2MP retro camera.



The smartphone also comes with a 16MP front camera.



Equipped with 30W VOOC 4.0, OPPO F17 will also enable users to enjoy 4 hours of talk with just a 5-minute charge, the company said.A



In addition, the company also announced Enco W51 True Wireless with a three-microphone noise reduction solution for Rs 4,999.



The W51 supports the Qi wireless charging protocol and comes with a built-in Bluetooth 5.0 chip.



*Edited from an IANS report