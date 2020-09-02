The Government of India has banned PUBG and 118 other mobile applications. The Ministry of Information and Technology issued a press release saying these apps have been banned 'in view of the emergent nature of threats.'

Livik, PUBG Mobile Lite, WeChat Work and WeChat are among the other apps that have been banned.

The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre and Ministry of Home Affairs have sent an exhaustive recommendation for banning these apps.

The popular PUBG Mobile game had seen a global revenue gain of $1.3 billion (roughly Rs 9,731 crore) in the first half of this year. This had marked its lifetime collection to $3 billion (nearly Rs 22,457 crore) with the highest number of downloads in India which ranked at the top with 175 million installs.

With people staying home owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the PUBG revenues had hit a record high of $270 million (around Rs 2,021 crore) in March, revealed data from analytics firm Sensor Tower.