On Tuesday, Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, launched 'Redmi Smart Band' in the India market. The device is priced at Rs 1,599. The smart band sports a 2.7 cm coloured LCD touch display. It features USB direct charging, allowing the band to be charged directly from any USB Type-A port.

"In today's times, it is important for one to prioritise fitness and wellness. Redmi Smart Band brings with it the functionalities to do just that by covering all possible fitness activities of an individual,'' Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said in a statement. The straps on Redmi Smart Band are interchangeable with four colour options - black, green, blue and orange.

The band comes with five different modes of tracking, outdoor running, treadmill, cycling, walking and freestyle exercise. Paired with continuous heart rate monitoring, it also brings weather updates, music control, notification alerts and call rejection directly to the wrist.

All these functions are accessible via Xiaomi Wear and Xiaomi Wear Lite apps which are available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. The device will be available starting September 9 across mi.com, Amazon India, Mi Homes and Mi Studios, the company said.



