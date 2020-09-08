The Apple Watch ECG feature will debut in Japan. The ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notifications on the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 have received domestic approval and certification from Japan's medical authorities.



The approval was confirmed by the Japanese Association for the Advancement of Medical Equipment (JAAME) and an imminent update to Apple's watchOS will likely turn on the features for existing Apple Watch owners, reports Mac Rumors.



The Ochanomizu Department of Cardiology has begun work on a new Apple Watch outpatient programme that will see the ECG feature used to provide medical data to professionals for assessment.



The ECG feature is available on Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 devices and allows the wearable to detect whether a user might suffer from atrial fibrillation (AFib). It's also been proven to save countless lives.



Recently, Samsung also activated the ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality on Galaxy Watch Active2 in South Korea.



The company was supposed to make ECG and fall detection features available in the first quarter of this year but the plan was delayed.



*Edited from an IANS report