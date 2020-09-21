Tech giant Amazon is all set to unveil new Echo, Fire TV and Alexa devices on September 24. The company's Devices & Services team will showcase products across categories via a virtual event.

The company unveiled 14 new devices including an updated Amazon Echo speaker and a smart oven during a similar event last year.

There could also be updates about a host of hardware that Amazon makes -- smart displays, security cameras. and wireless headphones Echo Buds, among others.

Amazon also offers a wide range of services, besides the retail operations. That include Prime Video service, Amazon Music, and the Audible audiobook service among other apps and websites.

However, the company has already made some major announcements about its services in the recent weeks.

Only last week, Amazon Music launched podcasts in the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, across its subscription and ad-supported tiers of service at no additional cost.

Late last month, it introduced a wristband called Halo for health and fitness tracking, body fat and emotions, along with a subscription service and a smartphone app.

Alexa is expected to play some role in every hardware or service that Amazon launches this week.



*Edited from an IANS report