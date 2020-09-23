Apple is reportedly gearing up to hold a special event on October 13 to launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series.



Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, was seen speaking at presentations for a UK carrier about the upcoming iPhone and its 5G capabilities, reports AppleInsider.



"We are just days away from Apple's next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G. Teams in all parts of Consumer have been preparing all year to win this launch, and be Europe's number one partner for Apple," British Telecom CEO Marc Allera reportedly told employees during a presentation.



The tech giant is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series this year which may include two premium variants.



The iPhone 12 Pro is likely to come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.



All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to Kuo.



Recently, it was revealed that the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.



