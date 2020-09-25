Japanese giant Canon launched the 'EOS C70' cinema camera as the newest addition to its Cinema EOS system.



According to the company, the camera features a 4K Super 35mm CMOS DGO (Dual Gain Output) sensor which aims to capture high-image-quality 4K video in 4:2:2 (10-bit) colour that delivers rich gradation, the company said in a statement.



"With this launch, we are certain that this product is aptly armed to cater to the evolving needs of the cinema and broadcasting professionals in the country with an absolutely new design and form factor,'' said Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India.



The EOS C70 is equipped with two SD card slots and supports different recording modes such as simultaneous recording, relay recording, and 4K/2K recording.



The camera also incorporates Canon's proprietary Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, which offers even greater performance with the addition of Intelligent Tracking and Recognition System.



Further, the camera provides the versatility that can handle a variety of recording scenarios and inherits many features found in the existing Cinema EOS lines, including two mini XLRs, audio control dials, Timecode IN/OUT, full HDMI terminal and the newly designed "Direct Touch Control" function that allows users to change recording settings from the camera's touchscreen panel.



Alongside the camera, Canon also announced the launch of the mount adapter for EOS C70.



The Mount Adapter EF-EOS R 0.71x (sold separately) will enable the camera to support an extensive lineup of EF lens series, opening a myriad of possibilities for creative cinematography.



The EOS C70 is the first Cinema EOS System camera to be equipped with an RF mount, which makes it compatible with any of the RF lenses from Canon's EOS R System.



*Edited from an IANS report