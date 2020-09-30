Xiaomi subsidiary Mi on Wednesday launched Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro flagship smartphones.

These are part of the Mi 10T series for the global market. The basic Mi 10T (6GB/128 GB) will be available in Europe soon and the version with 8GB RAM would cost more.



Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and punch-hole design selfie camera.



It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and either 128GB/256GB storage options that are expandable via a microSD card.



The handset boots Android 10-based MIUI 12 custom skin on top.



The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back consisting a 108MP primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro unit for close up shots.



It has a 20MP snapper on the front for selfies. The device houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.



The Xiaomi Mi 10T shares most of the similar specifications as the Mi 10T Pro. It comes with the same 6.67-inch LCD display and 144Hz display and the Snapdragon 865 chipset.



The device houses a 64MP sensor as opposed to the 108MP sensor on the Pro model and comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.



*Edited from an IANS report