American fashion designer Virgil Abloh has created an AR lens for Snapchat that features face masks from his apparel brand Off-White. Users can try on these masks with the filter. The masks are from the brand's SS21 collection. The AR Lens was developed to encourage Snapchatters to continue wearing protective face coverings, and ultimately protect the health and wellbeing of themselves and others during the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks can also be tried on by the user's Bitmoji avatars (as pictured).

This collaboration is the latest in a series of Snap X Artist partnerships that previously collaborated with artists like Damien Hirst, Christian Marclay, Alex Israel and Harmony Korine, using technology to demonstrate how digital and physical worlds can come together to bring creativity and self-expression to new audiences. The app has many more planned for 2021.