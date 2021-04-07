WhatsApp on Wednesday rolled out a new sticker pack -- Vaccines for All -- in association with the World Health Organization (WHO).



The company said that these stickers offer people a fun and creative way to connect and privately express the joy and relief about the possibilities the Covid-19 vaccines offer along with showing appreciation for the healthcare heroes.



"Since the start of the pandemic, we have partnered with more than 150 national, state and local governments and with organizations like WHO and UNICEF on Covid-19 helplines to connect our over 2 billion users to accurate information and resources," the company said in a statement.



"Over 3 billion messages have been sent across these global helplines in the past year," it added.



As the pandemic has entered a new phase in many countries, governments are using these helplines to connect citizens privately to accurate vaccine information and registration in countries such as Indonesia, South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and India.



"We want to help governments and international organizations connect as many people around the world to vaccine information and services as possible, especially those in hard-to-reach places or in marginalised groups," the company said.



"We have also waived the fees that come from sending messages through our WhatsApp Business API," it added.



The sticker pack is available now within WhatsApp.



