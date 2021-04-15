Social media platform Instagram is now testing a new feature that will give users more controls in the form of three options -- select not to see like counts on anyones posts, turn them off for their own posts, or keep the original experience.

According to The Verge, the company has announced a "small global test" that will present users with these options.

The company added that it is was also "working on a similar experience" for Facebook.

Instagram last year ran a test to hide 'like' counts on posts in seven different countries, announced in November that it was expanding the test globally.

"We are expanding our test of private like counts globally. If you're in the test, you'll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they're your own," the company had said in a tweet.

While the feedback from early testing in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand has been positive, "this is a fundamental change to Instagram, and so we're continuing our test to learn more from our global community," it added.

Facebook also initially tested hiding the public like count in 2019. The test hid public like, reaction, and video view counts.