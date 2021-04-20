Social media giant Facebook introduced two new data portability tools. Users can now directly transfer their posts and notes to Google Documents, Blogger and WordPress.com.



"To better reflect the range of data types people can now transfer to our partners' services, we're renaming the tool ‘Transfer Your Information," said Steve Satterfield, Director of Privacy and Public Policy.



"We designed this tool with privacy, security and utility in mind. We'll ask you to re-enter your password before the transfer starts and encrypt your data as it moves between services, so you can be confident it will be transferred securely," he said in a blog post.



The users can access the tool in Facebook settings under "Your Facebook Information" and clicking "Transfer Your Information."



The company said it plans to expand its data types and partners in the future.



"However, the ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred," the company noted.

The social network last year enabled people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr. The photo and video transfer tool is based on code developed through the open source Data Transfer Project.