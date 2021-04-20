Fitbit, the major activity trackers and wearables maker, has officially unveiled its premium fitness tracker, Luxe, at Rs 10,999. The device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium free trial. Following the six months, Premium is available for Rs 99 per month or Rs 999 per year in 18 languages in 175 countries.

The fitness tracker has a new colour display and can be paired with a wide range of stylish accessories, including a modern luxury bracelet. It offers up to five days of battery life.

"We've made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with advanced features, some that were previously only available with our smartwatches, making these tools accessible to even more people around the globe," James Park, VP, GM and Co-Founder, Fitbit, said in a statement.

Fitbit's Stress Management Score provides a daily assessment of your body's ability to handle stress based on your activity levels, sleep and heart rate.

Users can get insights into their wellbeing in the Fitbit app with the Health Metrics dashboard, which tracks your breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), skin temperature variation and coming soon, oxygen saturation (SpO2).

Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality and bedtime reminders can help you establish a more consistent sleep routine.

Premium members can view deeper sleep analytics and some will see feature tests as Fitbit works to expand its future offerings to give even more personalized guidance based on your sleep patterns.

In addition to all the health and fitness features, Luxe has key convenience and smart features like alarms, a stopwatch and timers.

Fitbit also partnered with Laguna Beach-based jewellery brand gorjana special edition that retails for Rs 17,999 and will be available in India soon.

*Edited from an IANS report