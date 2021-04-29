The low-end version of the battle royale game PUBG called Lite officially closed down on Thursday.



Recently, the news of PUBG Lite's shutdown was confirmed by developers Krafton via a message on its official website.



"We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG Lite fans that have been with us. During the strenuous times of the Covid-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG Lite was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe," a developer had said.



PUBG developer, recently, announced pre-registration for a new royale battle game, called New State, on the Google Play store. However, it excluded India as the company is working on re-launching PUBG Mobile in the country.



According to media reports, PUBG Mobile India might release in the country in the upcoming months. Recently, the company also posted few job listings for the India subsidiary, including an Investment and Strategy Analyst.



However, there is no official statement from the company about its relaunching plans in the country.



The Indian government had on September 2 banned 118 apps on national security concerns, including the immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile. It was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.



PUBG, which has more than 600 million downloads and 50 million active players globally, had nearly 33 million users in India.



*Edited from an IANS report