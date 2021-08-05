HP's new lightweight laptop weighs less than one Kg and is made with recycled material

On Thursday, HP expanded its flagship Pavilion notebook portfolio with the introduction of AMD processor-powered HP Pavilion Aero 13, starting with Rs 79,999.

Weighing less than 1 kg, in India and made with sustainable and recycled material, the 13.3-inch PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics.

Pavilion Aero is the first pavilion notebook featuring a 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio1 for immersive viewing, as well as a complete magnesium aluminum chassis and a 4-sided thin bezel for a premium look, the company said in a statement.

"The HP Pavilion Aero 13 meets the changing mobility needs of consumers with unparalleled performance," said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India Market.

The laptop is available in Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White and Natural Silver colours.

The Pavilion Aero is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year. Users can access fast and reliable Wi-Fi3 connectivity with available wireless with up to 10.5 hours of battery life.

The Pavilion Aero 13 has been designed with sustainability at every stage of its lifecycle, including the use of post-consumer recycled and ocean-bound plastics saving over 6,000 plastic bottles from polluting the oceans, the company said.

"PCs are increasingly becoming an indispensable part of people's lives. Today's users are looking for a device which is a combination of power and versatility," said Bedi.



