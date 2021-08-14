Twitter to dial back on contrast levels as users report eye strain and migraines from its new look

Twiiter has announced that it will change the contrast levels on its new look. After several users reported eye strain, headaches and even migraines owing to the high visual contrast in the new design with buttons, links and new font called Chirp, the micro-blogging platform on Saturday announced to change the contrast on all buttons.

The company said in a post that it is making contrast changes on all buttons to make them easier on the eyes "because you told us the new look is uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities".

"We're listening and iterating. We've identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix," the Twitter Accessibility account posted.

After Twitter announced a new redesign of its website with a new font this week, some users took to the platform saying it is difficult for them to read the posts.

"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE let us change the font back. It's incredibly difficult for me to read with, and it physically hurts to look at it," posted one user.

"Same. I can't believe they claimed this would be easier to read because it is definitely much harder to read," said another.

Earlier, Twitter announced that it was rolling out its Chirp font to the Twitter app and feed.

The company detailed the Chirp font as one part of a broader brand refresh, unveiled in January, and now it said that it is ready to be used.

"Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique and focused on you and what you are talking about," the company said.



*Edited from an IANS report