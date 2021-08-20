Portable golf monitors, Sony's new home theatre system, and more: Check out the latest gadgets in town

From portable golf monitors to ultra clear Bluetooth earphones, this week's list of cool gizmos will blow your minds!

Garmin Approach R10

The R10 is a portable golf monitor which lets you have the game wherever you go. The handy device tracks multiple metrics, displays your shots, record clips and goes for 10 hours. INR 44,500. garmin.com

SONY HT A9

Sony’s unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping tech comes to the fore in the HT-A9 which self calibrates sound for an environment of incredible enveloping sound. With support for up to 8KHDR pass-through and Dolby Vision, movies and games will sound out of this world. INR 1.64 lakh. sony.co.uk

Anker R100

The R100 is feature packed and comes with Hall-sensor tech for quick connectivity, good battery life and bright sound with 10mm drivers. With two mics, calling is clear and IPX5 resistance helps with durability. INR 1,999. flipkart.com

Spacetalk Adventurer

The Adventurer is a GPS tracker/4G mobile device and smartwatch all in one package. It also has a camera, heart rate monitoring, Bluetooth and is IP 67 resistant. INR 16,270. spacetalkwatch.com

QNET MyHomePlus

QNET now offers two new water purifiers Delight and Knight both providing 100% hygienic water output. Other advantages include reduction in water wastage, special filters to eliminate microbes, balanced pH levels and elimination of bad odours. INR 38,270. qnetindia.co

LG Eclair QP 5

The QP5 is a soundbar par excellence which looks compact and fits into a wide variety of home settings unobtrusively. It’s loaded with features such as Cinematic 3D sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, comes with 6 channel sound, a compact sub and Meridian technology inside. INR 44,000. lg.com

Astell&Kern A&ultima SP2000T

Meet the Quad-DAC player with a triple Amp including a tube amplifier. Featuring 4 ESS DAC chips expect a more balanced, detailed sound signature from this device. Price TBA. astellnkern.com