Xiaomi releases the Mi TV 5X in three different sizes

On Thursday, tech company Xiaomi announced the Mi TV 5X series in India through Mi Smarter Living 2022 mega launch event. The TV lineup comes in three different sizes 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. All three models come with 4K resolution displays and a dual sound system.

The Mi TV 5x price in India starts at Rs 31,999 for the 43-inch variant. The 50-inch model costs Rs 41,999, while the 55-inch option is priced at Rs 47,999. Launch offers include up to Rs 3,000 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI conversions and up to nine month no-cost EMI offers from leading banks and NBFCs.

"Mi India has been a pioneer in understanding the customers' needs as connected devices begin to become an integral part of our lives. Mi is not only one of the largest and fastest growing smartphone brands in the world, but also one of the largest consumers IoT platforms in the world with 351 mn connected devices," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India, said in a statement.

All three models feature a 4K panel with 3840X2160 pixel resolution and with support for HDR10+ and Doly Vision. All three models of Mi TV 5X have a different screen-to-body ratio, both 43 and 50-inch TVs with nearly 96 per cent and the 55-inch variant with 96.6 per cent.

The Mi TV 5x is powered by a 64-bit quad core A55 CPU, paired with Mali G52 MP2. It comes equipped with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. You get access to hands-free Google Assistant as well. The port options include 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB, Ethernet, 1x optical, 1x 3.5mm, AV input and H.265.

The latest series comes with a dual speaker setup, which supports Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. The 43-inch version consists of 30W stereo speakers, whereas the 50-inch and 55-inch variants have 40W stereo speaker.

It offers a refreshed version of PatchWall UI, which comes with features like smart recommendations, kids mode and parental lock, universal search, 55+ free live channels and all-new IMDb integration.

