Clubhouse now has spatial audio making chats more immersive

According to a new announcement, Clubhouse is rolling out spatial audio feature, which would give a new level of depth to the Clubhouse chats.

According to the company, spatial audio will give listeners a better feeling of hanging out with a group of other people live. The feature will "slowly" reach all new iOS users and will be the default experience.

The feature will work with all wired and wireless headphones.

"When you are in the audience, you'll now hear the people around you in 3D, which makes the experience a bit more lifelike and human. It's also easier for your brain to track who is talking, thanks to subtle spatial cues. Spatial audio works best with headphones, wired or otherwise," the company said in a statement.

Clubhouse is integrating an API from Second Life creator Philip Rosedale's spatial audio company High Fidelity and blending it with the company's own custom audio processing for the chat app.

Recently, Clubhouse struck a deal with TED to bring exclusive talks on its platform.

The deal lets TED sell ads and sponsorships for its conversations and Clubhouse will not take any share.

It's still not clear if the chats will be available as podcasts or other on-demand recordings.

