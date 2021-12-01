The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo and other artistes win at the Apple Music Awards

Tech giant Apple has announced the winners of the third annual Apple Music Awards, which recognise "the best artists of 2021 and their influence on global culture."



Apple has named The Weeknd as Global Artist of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo as the Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Rodrigo also bagged the Album of the Year award for her debut album, "SOUR," and Single of the Year for "drivers license."



The Apple Music Awards honour achievements in music across five distinct categories -- "Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Top Song of the Year, and Top Album of the Year -- and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music's editorial perspective and what customers around the world are listening to the most.



"The past 12 months have proved to be a remarkable year for music, and we're thrilled to honour the artists who are shaping culture and connecting with fans around the world on Apple Music," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats said in a statement.



"This year we're also recognising more regional artists, showing the world the impact of extraordinary talented musicians who are making waves globally."



This year, the Apple Music Awards will introduce a new category of awards for Regional Artist of the Year, recognising artists from five countries and regions: Africa, France, Germany, Japan, and Russia. The Regional Artist of the Year awards recognise artists who made the greatest impact culturally and on the charts in their respective countries and regions.



The Apple Music Awards celebration kicks off on December 7, with interviews, original content, and more all streaming worldwide on Apple Music and the Apple TV app.

