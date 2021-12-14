Netflix is now offering cheaper subscription plans in India

Streaming giant Netflix has announced new and reduced prices for plans in India, with the mobile-only plan now starting at Rs 149 per month.



Users will now pay Rs 149 a month from Rs 199 earlier for Netflix's Mobile and Rs 199 instead of Rs 499 for its basic plan for the same period. The standard plan will be charged at Rs 499 per month.



The most expensive Netflix plan, which is the premium plan, will now cost Rs 649 per month. This plan used to cost Rs 799 per month earlier.



"If you are already a Netflix member on our Mobile, Basic or Standard plan, we will upgrade you to the plan that is one tier higher than your current plan, at the same monthly price that you pay for Netflix today. Next time you're on Netflix, you will receive a notification on your device, where you can choose 'Confirm Upgrade' to use the plan or choose any other plan you wish," the company said in a statement.



The Netflix mobile plan supports either a mobile or tablet, with 480p resolution. The standard plan comes with support for two devices at the same time. It has a 1080p resolution. The account can be accessed on mobile, TV, computers, and tablets.



The most premium Netflix plan comes with 4K resolution, and the ability to access the app from four devices at the same time.



Netflix recently launched a new website called 'Tudum' with the aim to provide news, interviews, behind-the-scenes videos, bonus features and more.



The firm described the website as "a place to learn more about your Netflix interests".



According to Netflix, users will be able to delve further into its content and use the website to find out if 'Maid' is based on a true story or whether the cast of 'The Witcher' has appeared on other shows.

*Edited from IANS report