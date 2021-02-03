Huawei's next foldable smartphone, Mate X2, is set to release on February 22, as per a Weibo post on the company's official page.



While not many details are available in the teaser, the name sounds like it will be a successor to the original Mate X.



The Mate X2 is expected to adopt a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which means it will not fold outwards but inwards.



The foldable smartphone is expected to feature the same screen size as its predecessor, a more powerful processor the Kirin 9000, upgraded cameras, and a stylus.



The phone was earlier expected to be launched last year.



But US sanctions against the Chinese manufacturer is reported to have delayed the launch.



Washington's latest sanctions target Huawei's supply and production of chipsets as well as memory and other components.



Huawei may also not be able to include Google apps and services in the phone which could reduce the device's appeal outside China, The Verge reported on Wednesday.



*Edited from an IANS report

