Audio equipment maker Harman Kardon (by Samsung) launched its new speaker 'SoundSticks 4' in India on Monday.

The new speaker comes with an iconic transparent dome design with two satellite speakers and a subwoofer cover with an inner rippled surface design.

"In a continuing effort to make the SoundSticks 4 a timeless and coveted sculptural piece for the home, the new design carries on the signature form factor and materials of the original SoundSticks. Its sleek, transparent dome and silhouette blend in seamlessly with any home decor," the company said in a statement.

It features two satellite speakers each have four drivers for room-filling, clear, vibrant sound, a 100-watt dome subwoofer for vibrant treble and incredible bass.

The latest speaker also supports wireless Bluetooth streaming.

The SoundSticks 4 is priced at Rs 25,999, is available across leading retail stores and on the company's website.

*Edited from an IANS report

