Barack Obama, the former US President and rockstar Bruce Springsteen have turned hosts for a podcast exclusively for the audio platform Spotify. In the first episode of the show, "Renegades: Born in the USA", they talked about "race, fatherhood, marriage, and the state of America", The Verge reported.

The first season will contain eight episodes total, the first two of which went live on Monday. The production company, Higher Ground, owned by Michelle and Barack Obama, signed a deal with Spotify in 2019, committing themselves to creating exclusive podcasts for the platform.

Renegades: Born in the USA is the second of those shows. The Michelle Obama Podcast debuted this past summer on Spotify and was later made available across platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

Spotify has said the show was the biggest Spotify Original show "in history," but it hasn't shared specific numbers.

Presumably, this show will be just as big, if not bigger, giving Spotify even more of a chance to bring people over to its platform for podcasts, the report said.

The streaming giant ended 2020 with 155 million paid subscribers, a growth of 24 per cent over the past year.

*Edited from an IANS report